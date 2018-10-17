Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Paula Brewer | Star Herald Paula Brewer | Star Herald

• October 17, 2018 6:05 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s throughout the state, with cloudy skies, wind and rain in the afternoon.

Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

–Officers headed to 112 Grove St. around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to respond to a domestic disturbance call at the apartment building, said Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department. When they arrived, a man holding a knife was walking away from the building, toward the intersection of Grove and Somerset streets, according to Todd Nadeau, who witnessed the shooting take place just yards from his home.

Jen Marlow | Ridge Runner Veterinary Services Jen Marlow | Ridge Runner Veterinary Services

–Students on a bus in Winterport saw someone throw the kitten out the window of a passing vehicle. They told the driver, who took the little black and white feline to a nearby business known for rescuing cats. The kitten made his way to a veterinary clinic, where his broken leg and other injuries were treated. Now Hiccup has a new home.

–The latest figures add to a growing premium that Maine customers have paid to retail electricity suppliers that have most often provided identical mixtures of power generation as the state-regulated standard offer.

–But Seth Carey, who is running to be the top prosecutor for three Maine counties, won’t know if he’ll be allowed to continue practicing law until after Election Day. Neither will voters.

Carey, who has been accused of sexual assault and other legal infractions, has already had his license suspended and is facing disbarment. So there are big question marks around what would happen if he’s elected — but then disbarred.

–The FBI on Tuesday continued investigating the source of a letter that claimed to be contaminated with the poison ricin that was delivered Monday at U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ home in Bangor.

Kristen Setera, an FBI spokeswoman based in Boston, said Tuesday in response to a request for an update on the incident that the bureau does not comment on ongoing investigations.

Christie Anastasia | Acadia National Park Christie Anastasia | Acadia National Park

–Acadia National Park is offering a pretty good deal for firewood, with a few catches. Starting Saturday, the park will sell as much as two cords of wood for a token permit fee of $25 to anybody who lives within 50 miles of Otter Creek.

In other news…

Maine

Strong winds leave thousands without power

Maine restaurant to reopen after fryolator explodes, hospitalizing 2

Piglet who went hog wild in traffic safely returned home

Bangor

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen helped save this downtown Bangor business

Writer said letter sent to Collins’ Bangor home contaminated with ricin

29-year-old Hermon woman pleads guilty to drug trafficking

Politics

Tracking the cash flow in Maine’s expensive 2nd District race

Moody pays more in property taxes than what the other candidates earn in a year

Trump attacks porn actress Stormy Daniels as ‘Horseface’

Opinion

Massachusetts needs more green power. Should Maine be the conduit?

Hydro line project doesn’t go far enough to mitigate conservation concerns

Truth, lies and health care

Sports

Bradley’s grand slam helps Red Sox beat Astros in ALCS

When Patriots need a big play, it’s Brady to Gronk

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.