Standish car crash sends 3 people to hospital

• October 17, 2018 7:49 pm

Three individuals were transported to Maine Medical Center on Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Standish.

Carolyn Davis, 64, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion, and Charlie Forss, 68, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Davis, Charlie Forss and his passenger, Elizabeth Forss, were all transported to Maine Medical Center as a precaution, according to an Oct. 17 release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and Standish Fire/EMS responded to the scene at Chadbourne Road in Standish at 1:39 p.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and authorities do no believe alcohol was a factor.

