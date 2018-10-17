Sears Hometown and Outlet stores unaffected by Sears Holdings bankruptcy

Jessica Potila | Fiddlehead Focus Jessica Potila | Fiddlehead Focus

• October 17, 2018 4:55 pm

FORT KENT, Maine — Since news broke on Monday that Sears Holdings Corp. was shutting down 142 of its Sears and Kmart stores as part of a financial restructuring plan under Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, Alan Susee has fielded multiple phone calls from concerned customers about the fate of his Sears Hometown and Outlet store on Main Street.

Susee said he wanted to reassure customers that the Sears Hometown and Outlet store in Fort Kent is not connected to the bankruptcy and will not be closing. Sears Hometown and Outlet stores in Caribou, Houlton, Newport and Farmington also are not affected.

“The important thing is that we’re a separate company. Hometown and Outlet stores have nothing to do with Sears Holding. We don’t depend on them to be open,” Susee said.

