October 18, 2018
Aroostook Latest News | Poll Questions | Bangor Shooting | Hiccup the Kitten | Bar Harbor
Aroostook

Sears Hometown and Outlet stores unaffected by Sears Holdings bankruptcy

Jessica Potila | Fiddlehead Focus
Jessica Potila | Fiddlehead Focus
The Sears Hometown and Outlet store in Fort Kent will not be affected by the Sears Holding Corp. Chapter 11 bankruptcy or financial restructuring that is closing 142 Sears and Kmart stores nationwide. Sears Hometown and Outlet stores are separately owned and operated.
By Jessica Potila, SJVT / FhF Staff Writer

FORT KENT, Maine — Since news broke on Monday that Sears Holdings Corp. was shutting down 142 of its Sears and Kmart stores as part of a financial restructuring plan under Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, Alan Susee has fielded multiple phone calls from concerned customers about the fate of his Sears Hometown and Outlet store on Main Street.

Susee said he wanted to reassure customers that the Sears Hometown and Outlet store in Fort Kent is not connected to the bankruptcy and will not be closing. Sears Hometown and Outlet stores in Caribou, Houlton, Newport and Farmington also are not affected.

“The important thing is that we’re a separate company. Hometown and Outlet stores have nothing to do with Sears Holding. We don’t depend on them to be open,” Susee said.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, Fiddlehead Focus. To read the rest of “Sears Hometown and Outlet stores unaffected by Sears Holdings bankruptcy,” an article by Fiddlehead Focus staff writer Jessica Potila, please follow this link to the Fiddlehead Focus online.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like