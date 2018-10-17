Newly edited local film ‘Quintuplets’ returns to Fort Kent theater

Jessica Potila | Fiddlehead Focus Jessica Potila | Fiddlehead Focus

• October 17, 2018 4:46 pm

FORT KENT, Maine — A newly edited version of a locally produced horror film will play at Century Theater in Fort Kent the weekend before Halloween.

“Quintuplets,” written, directed and co-produced by Fort Kent Community High School educator Doug Clapp premiered at Century Theater in October 2016.

“Quintuplets” crew and cast members are all from the St. John Valley. Of the film’s 11 actors, eight are Fort Kent Community High School graduates.

Hundreds of moviegoers showed up at at the movie’s premiere two years ago.

