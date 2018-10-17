Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• October 17, 2018 3:34 pm

PATTEN, Maine — For generations, the Patten Lumbermen’s Museum has provided a glimpse into the history of the area’s rich logging past.

Founded in 1963 by Lore Rogers and Caleb Scribner, the museum documents Maine logging history by preserving the logging heritage and accomplishments of early inhabitants of the state.

The museum houses some of Maine’s most notable contributions to the early mechanization of logging, including the Lombard Steam Hauler, Lombard Gas Hauler, and the Peavey Cant Dog.

And now, the museum has added to its collection a genuine workboat known to haul two acres of logs at a time.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, The County. To read the rest of “Logging tugboat finds final home in Patten,” an article by The County staff writer Joseph Cyr, please follow this link to The County online.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.