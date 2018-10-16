Man accused of crashing into Augusta fire station

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 16, 2018 8:24 am

A man is accused of crashing into the Augusta fire station early Sunday morning and then fleeing the scene.

Thomas Cloutier, 57, has been charged with aggravated criminal mischief, false public alarm and burglary, according to police.

A car crashed into the Augusta fire station at 110 Bangor St. around 5 a.m. before fleeing the scene, according to police.

No one was hurt in the crash, but both the fire station and a primary rescue vehicle were damaged.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of the suspect, later identified as Cloutier, driving a dark Audi away from the scene, according to police.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, police responded to an unrelated incident on Ward Road in Augusta. Once there, an officer found a damaged dark Audi matching the description of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Police have not released any other information.

