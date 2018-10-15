Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018: Re-elect Poliquin, tax carbon emissions, preserving Maine’s rugged landscape

October 15, 2018 12:01 pm

Poliquin’s loose with truth

For me, the most disturbing fact surrounding Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s recent letter to constituents claiming to have saved jobs at the closed Madison paper mill wasn’t the blatant untruth of his claim, or the breathtaking sloppiness and incompetence of sending such a false letter. It was the fact that it was written on congressional stationery, at taxpayer expense, to 500 individuals.

This was not a random constituent response, but a long, detailed campaign letter. If Poliquin is so careless with our money and loose with the facts, how can we believe anything he says? He can wave his mother’s Medicare card all he wants, but I wouldn’t trust him with mine. I’ll be voting for Jared Golden on Nov. 6.

Judy Bielecki

Machiasport

Re-elect Poliquin

I watched the recent debate on WCSH and was impressed with how well Rep. Bruce Poliquin called out Jared Golden on his extremely liberal voting record.

Golden is trying hard to hide his record and to convince Mainers he is some kind of a moderate. In reality, Golden voted against a bill to punish sanctuary cities, is pushing a socialist health care scheme, and has a dismal record on the Second Amendment.

I’ll vote Poliquin on Nov. 6. We don’t need a radical partisan like Golden representing us.

Lisa York

Dixmont

Tax carbon emissions

Here we are dealing with another catastrophic hurricane. It arrives on the heels of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report warning that the effects of climate change, if not addressed, will only continue at an even faster pace than believed just five years ago.

Yet, our government continues to ignore the science while dumping more and more dollars into emergency funding. Meanwhile, a growing body of scientists, economists, business leaders and politicians on both sides of the aisle are supporting carbon pricing. A fee on carbon simply means the fossil fuel industry pays for the waste it dumps into the atmosphere. If carbon-rich products reflect their true cost, it evens the playing field and all energy sources become competitive. It will stimulate market-based, sustainable energy solutions such as the wind projects being developed right here at the University of Maine in Orono. That creates Maine jobs. And jobs of the future not the jobs of the past.

It can be done in a way that grows the economy, sparks research and puts money in the pockets of most Americans. The government and the people devastated by hurricanes, fire, drought and super storms will not pay the cost. Continuing with business as usual is no longer sustainable or affordable.

It’s voting season. I encourage you to vote with an eye to the future, the future of this world and this planet. Who is running for office with vision and courage to address what many consider to be the most imminent issue of our times?

Connie Potvin

Hampden

GOP not fighting for Maine values

Suddenly, everyone is concerned about an ultraconservative majority on the Supreme Court and the devastating effect it will have on women’s reproductive rights, voting rights, immigrant rights, and the environment for a generation or more. Well, folks, we have a Republican president and a Republican Senate majority. They get to choose and vote for the justices and judges who will sit on the courts (for life) because we voted for them. President Donald Trump told us he would nominate judges who would overturn Roe v. Wade. Did we not believe him?

Anyone who tells me “it doesn’t matter if you vote Republican or Democrat, politicians are all the same,” should take heed. They are not the same. Not only does the majority party get to choose the judges, they get to decide what Congress is going to work on, they chair all the committees, and decide how to spend our tax dollars.

So while the president and Republicans in Congress (including Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Bruce Poliquin) give obscene tax cuts to large corporations and the 1 percent, recklessly balloon the deficit and debt for our children and grandchildren, gut environmental and consumer protections, antagonize our allies around the world, and terrorize immigrants, the important things ordinary people care about are ignored — things like jobs, health care, education and the environment.

Just take a look at the 2016 party platforms to see which party is fighting for Mainers’ values. I’ll give you a hint, it’s not the Republicans.

Andre Chasse

Bangor

Preserving Maine’s rugged landscapes

A Maine Land Conservation Task Force has formed to review the accomplishments and challenges of land conservation during the 30 years since the creation of the Land for Maine’s Future Program, and to lay groundwork for the future. One question the task force will consider: Has Maine already conserved enough land?

It can be difficult to imagine millions of acres being split into parcels, posted with “No Trespassing” signs, and taken out of forest management. We are fortunate that the northern half of Maine is still defined by its tradition of responsible public access to vast private lands. But we don’t have to look beyond Maine’s borders to find examples of tradition giving way to gates and sprawl.

The Forest Society of Maine is a land trust for the roughly 12-million-acre North Woods and its abundance of woods, water and wildlife. When large landowners want to explore conservation options, they often come to us.

Private forestland owners have conserved more than 2.1 million acres using permanent conservation easements, yet there are still special features and places where they and the public may decide that conservation is desired. Easements on working lands provide certainty to the forest products industry, residents and business owners, who can count on the lands around them to remain intact. Their voices, and the voices of thousands of others who treasure the integrity of Maine’s traditions and rugged landscapes, tell us that there is still work to be done.

Karin R. Tilberg

Executive director

Forest Society of Maine

Bangor

