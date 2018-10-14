Smoke from massive Mechanic Falls fire can be seen for miles

• October 14, 2018 4:45 pm

MECHANIC FALLS, Maine — A fire at a building on Lewiston Street in Mechanic Falls prompted a massive response from area cities and towns.

ALL HANDS ON DECK: Dozens of Fire departments are tackling a massive fire at an old mill in Mechanic Falls. Neighbors tell me they heard a loud explosion and it’s been burning for hours. @wgme pic.twitter.com/LhvzBTQC0A — Lauren Healy (@LaurenWGME) October 14, 2018

Few details were immediately available, but smoke from the fire, which was reported Sunday afternoon, can be seen as far away as Portland. There have been no reports of injuries.

The Sun Journal reported the fire is at an old mill building housing several businesses including a warehouse for Maine Cycle.

On its Facebook page, Casco Fire/Rescue urged the public to stay away from the scene.

The fire went to a fourth alarm later Sunday afternoon.