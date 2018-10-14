You can knit or do yoga with alpacas at this Maine coffee shop

Charlotte Boynton | Lincoln County News Charlotte Boynton | Lincoln County News

• October 14, 2018 11:58 am

Lulu’s Barn on Westport Island has become a popular stop for islanders and visitors to the island, for coffee, gifts, and music nights, as well as a unique experience: yoga classes with the business’s resident alpacas.

Lulu’s Barn owner Lee Bodmer and her four alpacas — Fleecy, Gussy, Marty and Will — welcomed the public for yoga classes in the pasture every Saturday morning this summer. The last session of 2018 was Sept. 29, but classes will resume next spring.

Lee and her husband, Dan, moved to Westport Island on Nov. 1, 2016, along with their daughter, Bella, a dog, a cat and the alpacas.

When the family first moved onto the island, the alpacas lived in an old barn with a fenced-in area.

[Watch: Maine moose crashes yoga class, does downward dog]

This past year, Lee had a new barn built, much bigger and a little closer to the main house. The new barn houses her business, Lulu’s Garden, an old-fashioned country store where the alpacas sometimes peek through a door for a look around. The name of the business is Lulu’s Garden, but the islanders call it Lulu’s Barn.

In Lulu’s Barn, shoppers can find Westport Island’s own Crossroads Coffee Beans, an assortment of wine, artisan cheese, crackers, jams, produce, funky and eclectic art, pottery, textiles, alpaca yarn, gifts and four curious alpacas who appear to enjoy the company of humans.

Marty Farmer Construction of Woolwich built the barn with wood from Westport Island. The barn board was reclaimed from several properties on the island.

“We have Bonyun wood, Tarbox wood, Rice wood, Taylor wood, and Wylie wood in the barn,” Bodmer said, mentioning some well-known island names.

Inside the barn, island memorabilia hangs on the walls, a reminder of earlier life on the island. Stepping into Lulu’s Barn is like stepping into the past, perhaps into a country store of the early 1900s.

In addition to selling a unique assortment of gifts, Lee opens the barn to the community to enjoy. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday, she hosts a knitting group. Knitters of all experience levels are welcome to bring a project. Those new to knitting will find willing instructors.

Friday from 6-8 p.m. is music time, when people who play an instrument or sing come to enjoy each other’s talents and conversation.

[Mainers can now do yoga with cats]

Perhaps the highlight of summer has been the yoga class. Instructor Sara Lentz, who teaches at Jai Yoga in Brunswick, led the hour-long classes.

“The yoga sessions with the alpacas bring something different to the class,” Lentz said. “It combines yoga with the joy of the alpacas and their sweetness.”

Sunday is community coffee drop-in day from 11 a.m. until noon. Lee invites everyone in to enjoy a baked good, a cup of Crossroads coffee, and conversation with their neighbors.

Lulu’s Barn, at 389 Main Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Lee invites the public to stop in, feed the alpacas, enjoy a cup of coffee and shop in a unique place.

Lulu’s Barn will close after Christmas and reopen in the Spring. However, Lee will rent the barn for special events, such as birthday parties or game nights with the alpacas.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.