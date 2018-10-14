Maine homeowner overcharged for sewer bill for 8 years gets refund

Jon Elswick | AP Jon Elswick | AP

October 14, 2018 8:32 am

A Maine town says it will refund a homeowner $1,110 after mistakenly overcharging him for sewer bills for eight years.

The Kennebec Journal reports Oakland officials voted unanimously Wednesday to refund the money. Officials say the house had been billed as two units since 2011.

Town Manager Gary Bowman believes the town thought the man’s in-home business was an additional unit. The property will be charged as a single unit.

Bowman says Oakland “can’t be held responsible that everything is correct.” He adds that the homeowners “should be accountable for knowing what they pay.”

Councilman Dana Wrigley says most residents don’t question bills because of the town’s authority.

Oakland’s quarterly sewer rate is $50 per unit in addition to water consumption.

