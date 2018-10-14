Volunteers work in rain to repair vandalized Shaker field

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• October 14, 2018 8:55 am

Updated: October 14, 2018 8:57 am

Weeks after someone drove their car through the historic Shaker Village Farm in New Gloucester, countless volunteers are doing everything they can to repair the damage.

“Many people were asking how they could help so we decided to organize a public work day and we were absolutely overwhelmed by the response,” said Michael Graham, director of the Shaker Museum and Library.

It took hours of work with shovels, wheel barrels and rakes.

Forty volunteers went to work manually fixing the field.

“It’s a rainy day and they’re out here getting wet and hauling heavy loads of soil in wheel barrels, shoveling, raking, and stamping down the earth with their feet to try to make the field smooth so it’s in good order for next season,” Graham said.

For volunteers like Adam Wilkinson, donating his time and equipment was the least he could do.

“They’ve been good to my family so I figured I would return the favor,” Wilkinson said.

Damage that was originally estimated to cost thousands of dollars, now done for free by volunteers.

“To see the way people in Maine responded to the situation and their willingness to come out here and make right that which was wrong is just a true demonstration of the character of the people in this community,” Graham said.

