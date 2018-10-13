October 14, 2018
Frost warning issued for Saturday night in parts of Maine

Brian Swartz | BDN
Frost covers the needles of a young balsam fir growing at Mountain Man Tree Farm in Franklin.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff

Overnight temperatures hovering above and around freezing this weekend have prompted a frost warning across parts of Maine.

The chilly air could damage sensitive plants and vegetation, according to the National Weather Service.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” the service warned in a Saturday advisory that covers much of the southern half of Maine.

Late tonight and into Sunday morning, temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-30s across southern Penobscot County and interior Hancock County. In Bangor, the low overnight temperature is predicted to be 34 degrees, according to the weather service.

Moving south toward Portland, nighttime temperatures could drop closer to freezing, prompting a more severe freeze warning for the southern corner and western part of the state.

Cold, drizzly weather persisted throughout the day Saturday. The overcast conditions presided over the otherwise colorful blaze of trees reaching peak foliage throughout much of Maine this weekend, including in Greater Bangor, according to the state foliage report.

