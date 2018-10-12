Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

October 12, 2018

UMaine football team faces key CAA game at Rhode Island|

MAINE vs. RHODE ISLAND

Time, site: Saturday, noon, Meade Stadium, Kingston, R.I.

Records: UMaine 3-2 (2-0 Colonial Athletic Association), URI 4-1 (2-0)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 58-34-3, UMaine 51-27 on 10/14/17

Quarterbacks, UMaine: Chris Ferguson (35-for-63, 405 yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 interception), Isaiah Robinson (42-89, 487 yards, 2 TD, 4 INT); URI: JaJuan Lawson (70-99, 991 yards, 10 TD, 3 INT), Vito Priore (26-37, 369 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT)

Top rushers, UMaine: Joe Fitzpatrick (76 carries, 309 yds., 2 TD), Ramon Jefferson (40-221); URI: Lorenzo Bryant (64-280-1), JaJuan Lawson (33-127-3)

Top receivers, UMaine: Micah Wright (16 receptions, 193 yds., 3 TD), Jaquan Blair (14-256-2), Earnest Edwards (14-157-2), Drew Belcher (14-117); URI: Isaiah Coulter (29-463-3), Aaron Parker (29-439-4), Marven Beauvais (18-194-3)

Defensive leaders, UMaine: Deshawn Stevens (40 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception), Sterling Sheffield (38 tackles, 9 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 FR), Taji Lowe (23 tackles, 6.5 TFL), Manny Patterson (17 tackles, 6 pass breakups, 1 INT); URI: Nas Jones (36 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 FR), Branyan Javier-Castillo (30 tackles, 2.5 TFL); L.B. Mack III (28 tackles, 9 TFL, 6 sacks), D.J. Stewart (28 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FR)

Game notes: This game pits two conference unbeatens vying for first place. UMaine was picked eighth in the preseason poll and URI was chosen last (12th). Both starting quarterbacks were sidelined by injury last weekend but both may return. Ferguson has missed the last two games with an injured throwing shoulder while Lawson was out with a knee injury. Lawson is a legitimate running threat in addition to being an accurate passer. If he plays, the Black Bears need to keep him in the pocket and put pressure on him. UMaine has won the last 11 meetings and 16 of the last 17. This is UMaine’s second game on natural grass. The Black Bears played their worst game of the season in a 35-14 loss at Yale. UMaine is allowing a league-low 250.2 ypg, which ranks fifth in the Football Championship Subdivision. UMaine’s rush defense (60 ypg) is the nation’s best. URI ranks third in CAA scoring (37.2 ppg) and fourth in total yards (415.2 per game). Sheffield is tied for third in the country with 1.3 sacks per game.

HUSSON vs. ALFRED STATE

Time, site: Saturday, noon, Pioneer Stadium, Alfred, N.Y.

Records: Husson 3-2 (2-0 ECFC), Alfred State 0-6 (0-2)

Series, last meeting: Husson leads 5-1, Husson 63-0 on 11/4/17

Quarterbacks, Husson: Cory Brandon (87-141, 1,084 yds., 12 TD, 6 INT); Alfred State: Dashown Wilson (68-146, 979 yds., 7 TD, 14 INT)

Top rushers, Husson: Solomon Hassen (80-for-467, 4 TD), Miece Loureiro 66-359, 2 TD); Alfred State: Ronnie Clark (90-393, 4 TD), Dashown Wilson (70-208, 2 TD)

Top receivers, Husson: Kyle Gaudet (31-for-439, 5 TD), Ty Bassett (18-222, 2 TD), Keyshaun Robinson (14-173, 3 TD); Alfred State: Jalen Long (36-609, 4 TD)

Defensive leaders, Husson: Elvin Suazo (41 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT), Jake Dobos (32 tackles, 1 INT), Tarik Smith (23 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks); Alfred State: Michael Zimmerman (38 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INT), Brandon Davis (35 tackles, 3 TFL)

Game notes: Husson, averaging 403.6 yards and 33 points per game, encounters a porous Alfred State defense that has allowed 481.5 yards and 43.3 points per outing. Freshman Hassen (5.8 yards per carry) averages 116.8 ypg while sophomore Loureiro has netted 71.8 ypg. Brandon (216.8 ypg) has completed 61.7 percent of his passes. Alfred State (311.7 ypg) is led by Wilson, who has been intercepted-prone.

MAINE MARITIME ACAD. at COAST GUARD

Time, site: Saturday, 1:30 p.m., New London, Conn.

Records: MMA 0-5 (0-3 NEWMAC), Coast Guard 4-2 (2-1)

Series, last meeting: Coast Guard leads 9-6, MMA 34-16 on 10/14/17

Quarterbacks, MMA: Bailey Sawyer (52-for-117, 742 yds., 5 TD, 5 INT); Coast Guard: Ryan Jones 88-160, 1,135 yds., 4 TD, 9 INT)

Top rushers, MMA: Cooper Chiasson (61-148); Coast Guard: Chris Gardner (84-385, 4 TD), Ryan Jones (75-287, 4 TD)

Top receivers, MMA: Dominic Casale (25-366, 4 TD), Joel Bennett (12-119); Coast Guard: Justin Moffatt (43-6-1, 1 TD), Liam Middleton Defensive leaders, MMA: Derek Breunig (44 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack), Terrell Thomas (40 tackles), Maxwell Horton (34 tackles, 4 TFL), Justin Pinard (34 tackles, 2.5 TFL); Coast Guard: Jake Behne (52 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR), Patrick Crowley (47 tackles, 1 INT), Mark Wicke (42 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 FF)

Game notes: The Mariners look to snap an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season against the only team it has beaten in its last 21 games. Moffatt leads the conference in receptions and receiving yards. MMA is averaging only 27.8 rushing yards. It has to contain quarterback Jones, who is an exceptional runner and a competent passer.