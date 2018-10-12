State warns of phone scam seeking personal information

Stock photo | Pixabay Stock photo | Pixabay

• October 12, 2018 3:51 pm

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is warning residents of southern Maine about a phone scam in which a prerecorded message claiming to be from DHHS solicits personal information.

In the message, a caller claims to be from DHHS and asks for information including Social Security numbers and birth dates, according to a release from department spokeswoman Emily Spencer.

The calls have been reported in southern Maine.

The release urges people to not provide any information, adding, “DHHS will never call asking for personal information in a prerecorded message.”

Anyone who thinks they have received such a call is asked to call DHHS constituent services at 207-287-5846 or email Scott.Perkins@maine.gov.

