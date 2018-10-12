Maine doctor’s license suspended over reported prescription complaints

Stock photo | BDN Stock photo | BDN

• October 12, 2018 12:59 pm

Updated: October 12, 2018 2:23 pm

A Sanford doctor has had her medical license suspended indefinitely for allegedly failing to comply with a legal agreement over earlier complaints against her.

On Tuesday, the board that oversees Maine physicians suspend Dr. Malathy Sundaram’s license after finding that she was in breach of a 2017 consent agreement meant to resolve complaints over how she prescribed medication and communicated with patients about treatment options.

The Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine sent Sundaram a letter Wednesday saying her medical license had been suspended “effective immediately,” according to a statement and copy of the letter a spokesman provided to the Bangor Daily News.

Calls to Sundaram’s office was were not answered Friday. Kenneth Lehman, a lawyer named as the doctor’s legal counsel in the consent agreement, said on Friday afternoon that he does not represent her.

In the letter, the board told Sundaram it had received information showing she has not followed through with recommendations of an independent group, the Center for Personalized Education for Physicians, which assessed and drew up an education plan for her as part of the consent agreement.

The letter does not identify the source of this information and states that Sundaram is “not authorized to practice medicine or delegated medical acts.”

The doctor entered into the consent agreement last summer, after four complaints against her led the board to order an independent review of her practice. The reviewing doctor identified “issues” in her “medical decision-making, medical knowledge … prescribing practices … and medical record documentation,” according to the agreement.

Sundaram, who has a family medical practice, did not admit to those claims as part of the deal but did agree to undergo a clinical competence assessment and follow the Center for Personalized Education for Physicians recommendations.

