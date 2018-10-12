Courtesy of Jon Gulliver | Star-Herald Courtesy of Jon Gulliver | Star-Herald

• October 12, 2018 5:22 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Leaders from Aroostook County business, educational, social services and faith-based groups have recently begun collaborating on a new initiative with the goal of attracting more families to settle in the region and fulfill crucial workforce needs.

The Northern Maine Growth Initiative is still in its early stages and has no formal status as a nonprofit or organization as of yet, according to member and NMCC President Tim Crowley. But thus far, he noted, the group has had conversations with officials from Catholic Charities USA in Connecticut and Florida in hopes of connecting four Puerto Rican families with the necessary resources to relocate to Aroostook County by February 2019.

Unlike other organizations that focus on economic development in terms of local business development, education or tourism opportunities, the Northern Maine Growth Initiative is focused exclusively on increasing the population of County residents aged 18 to 40 in order to provide a sustainable workforce for current businesses to expand and thrive.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, The County. To read the rest of “Aroostook community leaders collaborate to attract newcomers,” an article by The County staff writer Melissa Lizotte, please follow this link to The County online.

