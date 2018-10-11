Bidding on iconic Portland tower stands at $6 million

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

• October 11, 2018 10:41 am

The leading bid for Portland’s Time and Temperature Building stood at $6 million Thursday morning as the auction for the iconic property entered its final hours.

A local realtor handling the sale said Wednesday that the identity of the winning bidder may not be immediately released when the auction closes in the early afternoon.

Whomever ultimately purchases the 14-story office tower, which is being sold along with and adjacent parking garage, will become its second owner since 2016.

The buyer will take over a building that’s defined the skyline of Maine’s largest city for nearly a century but has fallen into disrepair and seen its value drop dramatically in recent decades.

[Iconic Portland tower bound for auction block]

At 477 Congress St., the tower commands a prime location in Portland’s downtown and can be used as business space or converted to residences under current zoning. But more than 60 percent of its 157,000-square feet are currently unoccupied, according to a notice of offering.

Offices in the once-grand building had been emptying even before a Maryland-based finance company purchased it out of foreclosure for $6.1 million in 2016. That sum is less than half what the building fetched in 2006, and these troubles were compounded last year when it failed a city safety inspection.

[Can a new owner fill Portland’s landmark Time and Temperature Building?]

Many of the 19 life safety code violations that city inspectors found last fall have since been corrected.The building, however, still lacked sprinkler on many floors when it was last inspected in February, according to city records. A city spokeswoman said inspectors “haven’t been in the building lately.”

Still, local officials and people involved with the sale see reason to be bullish on the Time and Temperature Building.

City spokeswoman Jessica Grondin called it “a jewel of the downtown” when the auction was announced last month. While real estate broker Matthew Cardente, who is working on the sale, said in Portland’s tight housing market he sees potential for some of it to be converted into residential space but expects the new owner will prioritize refurbishing the building and filling vacancies.

[After failing safety inspection, iconic Maine building corrects some safety violations]

The Time and Temperature Building and land on which it sits have an assessed tax value of $4.5 million.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.