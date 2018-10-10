Woman injured in apple orchard after daughter hits her with car

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 10, 2018 1:41 pm

Maine State Police say an 87-year-old woman was injured on Monday at an apple orchard in Livermore.

Vivian Buotte of Mexico “was with family members in the orchard picking apples when she was struck by a Subaru, driven by her daughter — 53-year-old Nina Langervan of Dixfield,” Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a Wednesday release.

The incident occurred at the Berry Fruit Farm on Crash Road in Livermore at about 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 8.

She being treated at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for hip injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

State Police do not expect charges to be filed, but once completed, the investigative report will be reviewed by the Androscoggin District Attorney’s Office, McCausland said.

