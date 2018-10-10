One dead, one injured in crash in Hancock County

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 10, 2018 4:09 pm

Updated: October 10, 2018 5:41 pm

An unidentified man was killed and a passenger injured Wednesday in a crash in Hancock County.

The driver of a truck died after being thrown from the vehicle as it rolled over late Wednesday morning on a remote dirt road in Township 34, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The passenger suffered a slight injury, McCausland said.

Maine State Police and forest rangers are investigating the crash, McCausland said.

This story will be updated.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.