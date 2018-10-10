Man found dead in Augusta jail cell identified

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

• October 10, 2018 2:38 pm

The man found dead Tuesday in his cell at the Kennebec County Correctional Center in Augusta has been identified as Moises Pujois, 34, of Skowhegan.

The cause of death remains under investigation by Maine State Medical Examiner’s Office, Lt. J. Chris Read said in a Wednesday release.

Pujois was serving a nine-month sentence for violating his probation, according to Read.

Information about the underlying criminal charge was not immediately available Wednesday.

Pujois was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine inmate check at about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to Read. Corrections officers began CPR, but Pujois could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maine State Police are conducting an independent investigation along with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, which will complete an internal investigation.

More information is expected to be released when the investigation is completed.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.