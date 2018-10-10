October 10, 2018
Aroostook

Aroostook drug prevention program disbanded

Mark Lennihan | AP
Mark Lennihan | AP
This Aug. 29, 2018 photo shows an arrangement of prescription Oxycodone pills in New York. Figures from a 2017 survey released on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, show fewer people used heroin for the first time compared to the previous year, and fewer Americans misusing or addicted to prescription opioid painkillers.
By Jen Lynds, BDN Staff

HOULTON, Maine — For five years, Diversion Alert worked to combat drug addiction and promote ways to help those dealing with addiction.

But the statewide prescription drug abuse prevention program, which saw significant success in its efforts, has now disbanded due to a lack of grant and state funding.

Clare Desrosiers, the former executive director of the organization, said on Thursday that in the end, it was “the state who dropped the ball on the issue.”

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, The County. To read the rest of “Aroostook drug prevention program disbanded,” an article by The County staff writer Jen Lynds, please follow this link to The County online.

