Texas man, meteorologists claim victories in Maine Pumpkinboat Regatta

October 9, 2018 12:22 pm

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — A Texas man has carved out a victory in a pumpkin boat race in Maine.

The race featuring giant pumpkins transformed into watercraft is the highlight of the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta each Columbus Day weekend.

Jaja Martin, who has won the Golden Gourd several times, tells NECN that piloting a pumpkin boat is a delicate balance. For most, just finishing the race without sinking is a victory.

In the end, Russell Orms, of Austin, Texas, motored to victory in the power boat competition. He helped to carve a 1,150-pound pumpkin into a Viking ship called the Plundering Pumpkin. He called it “the most fun you can have in the water.”

Two CBS 13 meteorologists took first place in the race’s “Weather Team Challenge” against other teams of meteorologists.

CBS 13 meteorologists Amanda Jellig and Charlie Lopresti teamed up, with Jellig taking the first leg of the race.

This was Lopresti’s third time participating in the event, Jellig’s first.

“It wasn’t too wobbly,” Jellig said afterward. “It was nice and flat on top. It was not what I expected.”

