Northern Maine Development Commission working on Bangor to Fort Kent bike route designation

• October 9, 2018 4:30 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — State and local officials are working on creating a 320-mile bike route from Bangor to Fort Kent as part of an effort to boost tourism in northern Maine.

The Northern Maine Development Commission is working with the Maine Department of Transportation and several bicycle groups to have a federally designated bike route from Bangor to Fort Kent, similar to U.S. Bicycle Route 1 from Kittery to Calais, said NMDC senior planner Jay Kamm.

The Bangor to Fort Kent route would be part of a national long-distance cycling network known as the U.S. Bicycle Route System, Kamm said. The network uses multiple types of roads, including low-traffic local roads and scenic byways, and offers communities along the route opportunities to promote themselves to long-distance bike riders and other visitors.

