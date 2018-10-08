Police urge caution as black bears visit southern Maine yards

Lori Heinze and Steve Rogers photo courtesy of CBS 13 Lori Heinze and Steve Rogers photo courtesy of CBS 13

A Wells family was eating breakfast Sunday morning when another family stopped by — a family of black bears.

Steve Rogers and Lori Heinze live on Alpine Drive in Wells. They were surprised to see a momma bear and her cubs checking things out in their backyard, but not too surprised to miss the change to snap a photo or two, and grab some video.

The bears did not cause any trouble. in fact Steve and Lori enjoyed the visit. But when the images were shared on the Wells police Facebook page, a word of warning was shared as well.

We are posting a video of a mother and her bear cubs in the area of Alpine Drive. Please be very cautious. Make sure that you’re bringing in all of your bird feeders and securing your trash. Thank you to Steve and Lori Rogers for the video.https://www.maine.gov/ifw/fish-wildlife/wildlife/wildlife-human-issues/living-with-wildlife/bears.html Posted by Wells Maine Police on Sunday, October 7, 2018

“We are posting a video of a mother and her bear cubs in the area of Alpine Drive. Please be very cautious. Make sure that you’re bringing in all of your bird feeders and securing your trash,” the post reads.

Wildlife officials and police often urge homeowners to avoid putting out bird feeders when bears are known to be in the area.

A few days before, Berwick Police put up a similar message, thanks to another close to home visit by bears.

“Please be aware that there have been bear sightings around town to include the police department parking lot,” Berwick Police posted. “We suggest taking bird feeders and other food sources in.”

