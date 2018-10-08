October 08, 2018
World Latest News | Poll Questions | Susan Collins | Irving Explosion | Susan Rice
World

Dutch jogger runs into lion cub

Dutch Police | AP
Dutch Police | AP
In this image released by the Dutch Police on Monday, an abandoned lion cub is caged after being found in a field, near Tienhoven, Netherlands. A jogger's run through the Dutch countryside turned into a walk on the wild side when he discovered a lion cub in a field. Police say the young cub was found Sunday in a cage dumped in a field near Tienhoven between the central cities of Utrecht and Hilversum. Police have taken to Twitter to appeal for help in tracing the animal's owner, while the young cub, a male believed to be about five months old, is being cared for by a foundation that looks after big cats.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A jogger’s run through the Dutch countryside turned into a walk on the wild side when he discovered a lion cub in a field.

Police say the young cub was found Sunday in a cage dumped in a field near Tienhoven between the central cities of Utrecht and Hilversum.

Police have taken to Twitter to appeal for help in tracing the animal’s owner, while the young cub, a male believed to be about 5 months old, is being cared for by a foundation that looks after big cats.

The foundation said on its Facebook page that the cub “is very tired from the hectic events” and is in quarantine. It adds that the cub is drinking water and already feeling at ease in its new surroundings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like