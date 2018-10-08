Vintage airplane in Maine to be converted to NY cocktail lounge

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• October 8, 2018 4:17 pm

LEWISTON, Maine — A restored plane from the 1950s is hitting the road, instead of the skies.

It’s traveling from Maine to JFK Airport in New York, where it will be repurposed as a cocktail lounge.

The Lockheed Constellation airplane is one of four that exist in the world.

It will stay at the TWA Hotel at JFK, sitting just feet from the airport terminals.

The plane will be able to seat over 100 people and will be themed to the 1960s.

The total cost for the project is $265 million.

Those involved with driving this massive plane down I-95 south say it will not be an easy feat.

“Our convoy is over a mile long,” TWA Hotel CEO Tyler Morse. “We had the state police, oversized load, and then our lodge here is 150 feet long. This is quite a movement all the way down the northeast corridor.”

The Constellation airplane, which doesn’t fly anymore, leaves Tuesday morning from the Auburn-Lewiston airport.

It will take several days because it’ll be traveling at about 15 miles per hour.

The hotel is set to open in 2019.

