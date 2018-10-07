Steuben racer returns to win Late Models feature at Speedway 95

October 7, 2018 11:56 pm

HERMON, Maine — J.R. Robinson of Steuben missed two weeks of racing after a wreck two weeks ago damaged his car. He made up for lost time on Saturday night.

Robinson earned his fourth win of the season, taking the Dysart’s Late Models feature at Speedway 95.

Shane Clark of Winterport, the winner of the qualifying race, started on the pole for the 40-lap feature. However, Robinson snuck by him with two laps remaining to take the checkered flag.

Robinson is among the drivers who will go after the $3,000 first-place check in the Darlings.com 150 next Sunday.

Joey Doyon of Winterport finished third and Deane Smart of Bradley was fourth, followed by John Curtis Jr. of Hermon rounded out the top five.

Casella Recycling Street Stocks (50 Laps): 1. Anthony Constantino, Sumner; 2. Kyle Robinson, Clinton; 3. Cole Robinson, Clinton; 4. Cody Brassbridge, Monroe; 5. Jeff Alley, Machias

Casella Waste Systems Sport-four (15 Laps): 1. Kalib Bernatchez, Vassalboro; 2. Donny Silva, Hudson; 3. Becky Elston-burns, Carmel; 4. Josh Merrill, Corinth; 5. James Goodman, Carmel

Caged Runners (20 Laps): 1. Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 2. Durbon Davis, Hermon; 3. Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 4. Kyle Willette, Oakland; 5. Dave Cannon Jr., Smithfield

Cap’s Tavern Modifies Enduro (20 Laps): 1. Keith Drost, Stetson; 2. Dustin Carrow, Winterport; 3. Andrew Crosby, Hermon; 4. Dustin Durrell, Newburgh; 5. Spencer Sweat, Albion

Kenny-u-pull Roadrunners (20 Laps): 1. Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2. Robert Caruso, Kenduskeag; 3. Sean Stephenson, Hermon; 4. Ben Merrill, Corinth; 5. Shawn McNevin, Hudson