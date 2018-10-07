Friends, family hold vigil for missing teacher Kristin Westra

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN

• October 7, 2018 10:31 am

As the disappearance of a local teacher remains under investigation, her family and friends pulled together Saturday.

According to investigators, the husband of Kristin Westra woke up early Monday to find his wife missing. Her husband said she was suffering from anxiety the night before.

Deputies said children found the body of a woman while playing in the woods near her home Friday. Deputies would not confirm whether it is the body of Westra.

The search however is suspended as investigators focus on the discovery.

Meanwhile, a vigil was held Saturday evening at the Congregational Church in Cumberland for Westra and her family.

“These are the kind of things we never understand fully,” Rev. Diane Bennekamper said. “The best thing we can do is come together and share our grief and our pain and that’s what we’re trying to provide the opportunity for people to do.”

