October 07, 2018
Scores and Results Latest News | Poll Questions | Susan Collins | Brett Kavanaugh | Halloween
Scores and Results

Saturday’s high school, college scores

Pixabay | BDN
Pixabay | BDN
By Pete Warner, BDN Staff
Updated:

Saturday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Dexter 39, Orono 24

Falmouth 42, Mt. Ararat 6

Kennebunk 53, Gorham 15

Kingswood-Oxford, Conn. 47, Hebron Academy 0

Lisbon 14, Winthrop/Monmouth 12

Maine Central Institute 28, Winslow 7

Mount View 20, Ellsworth 14

Nokomis 44, Mount Desert Island 12

Oak Hill 51, Poland 23

Old Orchard Beach 26, Camden Hills 20

Thornton Academy 35, Scarborough 13

Waterville 49, Messalonskee 27

BOYS SOCCER

Caribou 3, Old Town 0

Central 6, Dexter 1

Mount View 4, Mount Desert Island 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Belfast 10, Oceanside 0

Brewer 1, Hampden Acad. 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Caribou 1, Old Town 1

Dexter 5, Central 0

Ellsworth 2, Foxcroft Acad. 0

Sumner 2, Mattanawcook Acad. 1

FOOTBALL

Dexter/Piscataquis 39, Orono 24

COLLEGE

FOOTBALL

Maine

Maine 13, Villanova 10

MIT 35, Maine Maritime 0

Tufts 28, Bowdoin 0

Wesleyan 28, Colby 20

Williams 31, Bates 7

EAST

Alderson-Broaddus 55, Lake Erie 27

Amherst 21, Middlebury 0

Bethany (WV) 26, Geneva 20

Brockport 55, Hartwick 7

Bryant 21, Duquesne 20

CCSU 56, Robert Morris 35

California (Pa.) 41, Clarion 27

Colgate 27, Bucknell 3

Columbia 34, Marist 24

Cornell 28, Harvard 24

Cortland St. 51, Morrisville St. 14

Dickinson 27, McDaniel 20

Endicott 45, Nichols 14

Framingham St. 26, Fitchburg St. 7

Frostburg St. 35, Wesley 34

Gannon 48, Seton Hill 28

Georgetown 23, Fordham 11

Gettysburg 33, Juniata 17

Glenville St. 41, Concord 35

Grove City 36, Westminster (Pa.) 33

Hobart 29, Union (NY) 28

Illinois 38, Rutgers 17

Johns Hopkins 42, Franklin & Marshall 12

Kean 16, William Paterson 0

LIU Post 41, Shippensburg 39

Maine 13, Villanova 10

Mercyhurst 24, Edinboro 6

Millersville 24, Lock Haven 6

Misericordia 45, Alvernia 33

Moravian 21, Susquehanna 18

Muhlenberg 34, Ursinus 14

NY Maritime 55, Alfred St. 14

New England 44, Curry 42

New Hampshire 28, Holy Cross 0

Penn 31, Sacred Heart 27

Pittsburgh 44, Syracuse 37, OT

Princeton 66, Lehigh 7

RPI 10, Ithaca 9

Rhode Island 48, Brown 0

Salve Regina 31, Becker 8

Shepherd 26, West Liberty 14

South Florida 58, UMass 42

Springfield 26, Coast Guard 12

St. Lawrence 38, Rochester 24

St. Vincent 35, Thiel 13

Stevenson 36, Lebanon Valley 7

Temple 49, East Carolina 6

Towson 52, Stony Brook 28

Trinity (Conn.) 44, Hamilton 7

U. of Toronto 33, Norwich 24

Utica 33, St. John Fisher 7

W. Connecticut 44, Worcester St. 25

W. Virginia St. 61, Kentucky St. 42

WPI 24, Catholic 0

WV Wesleyan 27, Charleston (WV) 26

Waynesburg 24, Carnegie-Mellon 21

West Chester 17, Bloomsburg 14

West Virginia 38, Kansas 22

Westfield St. 38, Mass. Maritime 24

Widener 41, King’s (Pa.) 25

Wilkes 47, Albright 43

FIELD HOCKEY

Keystone 6, Husson 2

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Maine Maritime Acad. 1, Husson 0

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like