Three touchdown passes lead MIT past Maine Maritime Academy

October 6, 2018 5:03 pm

Updated: October 6, 2018 11:07 pm

Udgam Goyal completed 15 of 20 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology defense held Maine Maritime Academy to 151 total yards en route to a 35-0 victory at Ritchie Field in Castine on Saturday.

MIT improved to 6-0, 3-0 in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference. The Mariners (0-5, 0-3 NEWMAC) has lost eight straight dating back to last season.

Goyal tossed a 4-yard TD pass to Jack Bernatchez to open the scoring with 5:12 left in the first quarter and, on the ensuing kickoff, Dominic Casale fumbled the ball and MIT’s Dennis Gastel recovered at the MMA 24.

Four plays later, Miguel Wagner scored on a 3-yard run.

Goyal threw second-quarter touchdown passes of 18 yards to Keithen Shepard and 17 yards to Eric Bradford to expand the lead to 28-0 at the half.

Wagner added a 27-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Wagner finished with 83 rushing yards on 21 carries and Bradford and Jack Montinaro each had four catches for 69 and 52 yards, respectively. Sam Gozelski led the Engineers defense as he was in on six tackles (1.5 sacks).

Bailey Sawyer completed 6 of 10 passes for 66 yards for the Mariners and Zackery Brandon was 5-for-10 for 41 yards. Casale had three catches for 21 yards. Cooper Chiasson was MMA’s leading rusher with 31 yards on 12 carries.

Terrell Thomas had a game-high 15 tackles for the Mariners. Aren Dickman and Justin Pinard were each involved in 10 tackles.