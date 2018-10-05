Kevin Sjoberg | The Star-Herald Kevin Sjoberg | The Star-Herald

Kevin Sjoberg | The Star-Herald Kevin Sjoberg | The Star-Herald

Kevin Sjoberg | The Star-Herald Kevin Sjoberg | The Star-Herald

• October 5, 2018 7:10 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Twenty-two minutes into the first game of her senior season, it appeared Savannah Rodriguez had competed for the final time in her varsity career as a Presque Isle Wildcat.

During the Sept. 1 home game against Ellsworth, the senior goalkeeper punted the ball, an act she had performed hundreds of times during practices and games. This time something went wrong. She collapsed to the ground, was assisted off the field and, five days later, an MRI revealed she had torn her anterior cruciate ligament.

The ACL prevents the tibia from sliding out in front of the femur and provides rotational stability to the knee, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. A torn ACL is an injury that requires surgery to repair and 9-12 months of recovery time, but amazingly, on Thursday Rodriguez started in Presque Isle’s home game against Old Town and played the entire first half in a 6-0 victory.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, The County. To read the rest of “Comeback kid: Rodriguez starts for Wildcats 5 weeks after tearing ACL,” an article by The County staff writer Kevin Sjoberg, please follow this link to The County online.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.