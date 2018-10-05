Maine news you need to know for Friday

Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN

• October 5, 2018 6:54 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 50s today, with sunny skies throughout the state.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

–The Senate is scheduled to vote at 10:30 a.m. Friday on President Trump’s embattled Supreme Court nominee. Maine’s senior senator holds a key vote on his confirmation and is one of the few members of that chamber who have not said how they will vote. Meanwhile, opponents of the nomination continue to try to persuade Collins to vote “no.”

–Although they have been quiet about the details, law enforcement leaders overseeing the search for 47-year-old Kristin Westra said Thursday reports of sightings of the North Yarmouth mother and teacher have given them cause for optimism.

Westra went to bed at around 8 p.m. Sunday night, but when her family woke up the next morning, she was gone, having left her phone, keys and vehicle behind, according to investigators.

Her disappearance has perplexed police and family members.

–About 15 years ago Cleo Ouellette received a bucket of chicken feet as a birthday gift. She remembers it as one of the best presents she’s ever received. Like many of her generation, Ouellette, 82, grew up eating parts of home raised animals that today are considered by many to be unappetizing or downright inedible.

“It was survival,” Ouellette said. “Each family had its own little farm with large gardens [and] we had a cow, chickens, a couple of pigs and my mom would put up everything we needed for winter.”

These days, fewer people eat the whole animal. But for those that do, ears, hearts and more can be a delicacy.

–Craft breweries continue to be a major economic driver in Maine and across all 50 U.S. states, newly released U.S. Census Bureau data show. All 50 states saw an increase in the number of breweries between 2012 and 2016, according to the most recent data available. In those five years, the number of breweries nationwide more than tripled from 880 to 2,802. Maine has seen the number of craft breweries increase from 93 to 130 since January 2017.

–In Bangor on Friday night, it’s not only the final Downtown Bangor Art Walk of the year, it’s also the kickoff for ARTober, Bangor’s month of the arts, with a showcase set for the Bangor Arts Exchange featuring performances from Bangor Symphony, Bangor Ballet, The Focus Group, and many others. Also this weekend is the First Friday Art Walk in Portland and Ray LaMontagne at the Merrill Auditorium on Saturday.

For those that love the great outdoors, the BDN is holding the first-ever Act Out Women’s Adventure Expo, a day of all things hiking, biking, kayaking, fly fishing and much more — all geared toward women, but open to all. It’s set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Husson University, and admission is free.

In other news…

Maine

Police investigate body found near railroad trestle

Maine university pulls ‘pop-up’ credit to protest Collins

‘It’s unheard of’: Death of Maine skydiving instructor on tandem jump baffles experts

Bangor

Maine’s candidates for governor will debate in Bangor. What do you want to ask them?

5,000 miles from home, UMaine professor narrowly avoided death in Siberia

Discount store donates 40,000 meals to Maine food pantry

Business

Mainers grapple with risk that a shrimp season this year could be the last one

As rhetoric heats up, here’s what’s next for CMP’s big hydro project

Acadia National Park seeks private partner to build housing for workers

Politics

Susan Collins faces her most pressure-packed vote since Clinton impeachment

For sexual assault survivors, Collins’ stance on Kavanaugh goes beyond politics

Security stepped up at Capitol amid Kavanaugh controversy

Opinion

Trump’s mockery shows why sexual assault reports are rare, and traumatic

Kavanaugh’s lies matter

No matter what happens, Kavanaugh is being punished

Sports

Husson hosts Friday night football clash

Brewer High School bursts onto Class B volleyball scene in first varsity season

