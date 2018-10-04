Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

By Natalie Williams • October 4, 2018 6:32 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s throughout the state, with afternoon showers.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

–Posting names of potential offenders and the threat of hefty fines are tools that Camden officials are using to spur compliance with a mandate that property owners allow inspections of their connections to the sewer system. The goal is to reduce the chance that the wastewater system will be overwhelmed, allowing raw sewage to mix with storm water and pour into the sea during heavy rains. Rockland also is taking steps to upgrade outdated parts of its wastewater system to reduce the chance that untreated sewage will flow into its harbor.

–University of Maine climate science professor Jacquelyn Gill knew that the chance to spend 10 days in the Siberian wilderness shooting a documentary about ice age fossils for the Discovery Channel was an opportunity she could not pass up. The fact that her trip ended up lasting more than a month, and brought her to the brink of death in a Russian intensive care unit, was not something she could possibly have anticipated.

–Two opponents of Nordic Aquafarms’ massive land-based salmon farm proposal have registered to run for Belfast city council as write-in candidates. A third has qualified for a spot on the ballot. Should they win, it would drastically change the small city’s approach to the biggest business development proposal in its history.

–The recommended remediation of the Penobscot River estuary due to mercury pollution from a defunct chemical plant would cost between $246 million and $333 million, according to a report filed Tuesday in federal court in Bangor.

That is far higher than a previous estimated cost of $130 million for mercury removal.

–For sexual assault victim advocates in Maine, the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh demonstrate the limitless reach of the #MeToo movement. But they worry that Sen. Susan Collins’ possible vote to confirm Kavanaugh could stymie true progress and compromise her earned position as an ally to victim survivors.

–Becca Gideon said when Brewer High School held its first practice as a club volleyball team last season, nobody could control the ball. “Our goal was to just get it over the net,” the senior said.

The Witches have been fast learners. A little more than a year later, the Witches have a 9-1 record in their first varsity season.

In other news…

Maine

The ’80s kids from Maine who climbed the economic ladder, and those who didn’t

Stephen King makes cameo in new series about history of horror films

CMP gaffe exposes names, addresses of 77,000 customers

Bangor

Bangor’s fire chief named chief of the year by Maine association

Winterport woman checking mail seriously injured by hit-and-run

Bangor man to serve 3½ years in May crash that killed friend

Business

Discount store donates 40,000 meals to Maine food pantry

Maine fishermen demand better science before canceling another shrimp season

Heating oil prices top $3 per gallon in northern Maine

Politics

Candidates seek distance from LePage, each other in Portland debate

Collins, King condemn Trump for mocking Kavanaugh accuser

Will more debates wake up a torpid Maine governor’s race?

Opinion

Fewer Maine children are living in poverty. Thank the minimum wage increase.

What if the worst is true and half the people don’t care?

The outcome of the November election may decide future of ranked-choice voting

Sports

Undefeated Husson women’s tennis team in pursuit of first NCAA berth

Senior’s breakthrough day sets winning pace for surging Bangor boys XC team

Fatherhood provides new motivation for former UMaine goalie in NHL

