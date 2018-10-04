5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

Courtesy of Peninsula Potters Courtesy of Peninsula Potters

By Rosemary Lausier • October 4, 2018 1:00 am

HANCOCK — The fall rummage sale will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Union Congregational Church of Hancock, U.S. Route 1. The sale will include clothing for the entire family, as well as household linens, towels, blankets and more. Buy by the bagful.

BAR HARBOR — Join Laurie Apgar Chandler for an author talk and book signing at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert Street, as she discusses her book “Upwards: The Story of the First Woman to Solo Thru-Paddle the Northern Forest Canoe Trail.” For more information on Chandler, visit laurieachandler.com and for more information on the talk, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or athomas@jesuplibrary.org.

ELLSWORTH — The Union Congregational church is hosting its final supper of the season, a Harvest supper, from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at 28 North Street. Admission is $9 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and children age 6 and under are free. Menu includes turkey and all the fixings plus lots of desserts including apple pie, apple crisp, gingerbread, pumpkin pie and more.

BAR HARBOR — From 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, the Criterion Theatre will host Mountainfilm on Tour at 35 Cottage Street. Mountainfilm on Tour brings a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado. A Mountainfilm presenter will guide the audience through the program providing insight on the films, filmmakers and subjects.

$12 admission, $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased at criteriontheatre.showare.com.

BLUE HILL — The 16th annual Peninsula Potters studio tour and sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 6 and 7, in Blue Hill Peninsula. Tour the diverse studio and gallery settings of member potters up and down the Blue Hill Peninsula. Enjoy kiln openings, new work and guest artists. A fun way to enjoy the early fall weather and possibly get a start on your holiday shopping. Brochures with maps are available at the Blue Hill Chamber of Commerce, shops in Blue Hill, member potters’ galleries and can be downloaded at peninsulapotters.com.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.