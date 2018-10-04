October 05, 2018
Turner man accused of having child pornography on phone

Miguel Roman Jr., 40
A man from Turner has been charged with 23 felony counts of possession of sexually explicit materials.

According to an indictment, each count accuses 40-year-old Miguel Roman Jr. of possessing an image of a person engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a child between the ages of 8 and 12.

Court documents say a police forensics officer found the images on Roman’s cell phone, after he agreed to let police look at his phone while he was being investigated for another alleged crime.

Comments

