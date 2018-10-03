Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Natalie Williams • October 3, 2018 6:02 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s throughout the state, with morning clouds and afternoon sun.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Brian Swartz | BDN Brian Swartz | BDN

–“You have to plan ahead,” said Hammon Buck, owner of Plants Unlimited in Rockport. “You’re planting them now for spring color.”

If you want to see early-season flowers emerge from the chilly ground as the winter snows melt, October is the time to do the work to make that happen. This time of year, bulbs — or plants in their dormant stage — can be found in lots of places, from dedicated nurseries to big box stores.

–A workers’ compensation insurance company will dole out $22 million in dividends to Maine companies, essentially as payback for maintaining safe work environments for employees in 2015. Checks as large as $290,000 will be delivered in November depending on the amount of premium an employer paid that year.

–As the weather turned colder this week, heating fuel prices rose, with the average cash price for No. 2 heating oil at $2.88 per gallon on Oct. 1, up 14 cents from the previous month. The average price of heating oil was the highest at $3.04 per gallon in northern Maine. Kerosene prices also shot up.

–A Bangor man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison with all but 3½ years suspended on charges that arose from a May 6 crash in Hudson that killed his longtime best friend.

Ron Jenkins | AP Ron Jenkins | AP

–Ben Bishop has always had plenty of motivation to pursue excellence on the ice. Now, the Dallas Stars goaltender has one got more important reason to leave last season’s injury woes behind him.

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

–Gabe Coffey has demonstrated an attention to detail in his training that has helped him emerge as one of the state’s fastest runners and set a competitive tone for his surging team.

In other news…

Maine

State says more children getting sick from accidentally ingesting marijuana

Police seek identity of Augusta Subway robbery suspect

More than 30 charges dropped against burglary suspect in plea deal

Bangor

Bangor group wins big money to help kids hit by opioid crisis

Bangor Governor’s reopens after kitchen fire

ARTober, Bangor’s month of the arts, kicks off Friday

Business

Lab kitchen for Portland food startups to stay open thanks to new partnership

Navy ship built at Bath Iron Works nearly struck by Chinese warship

Analysis: How a Bath Iron Works union leader would improve the shipyard’s health

Politics

With Medicaid expansion in legal limbo, one unlikely plaintiff keeps putting off the doctor

Obama’s endorsements point to races Democrats think will decide who controls the next Legislature

Analysis: Trump says it’s ‘a very scary time’ for young men — but that women are ‘doing great’

Opinion

This is Susan Collins’ ‘Declaration of Conscience’ moment

Kavanaugh is unfit for Supreme Court

Republicans don’t want to know too much about Kavanaugh

Sports

Bruins open against Caps, looking to avoid slow start

These 7 former UMaine stars hope to have an impact with their NHL teams

One man’s opinion: Red Sox’s Mookie Betts a clear choice for MVP award

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.