October 03, 2018
State

Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Gabor Degre | BDN
Fallen leaves cover the rocks as the water of the Soudabscook Stream rushes by in Hampden recently.
By Natalie Williams

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s throughout the state, with morning clouds and afternoon sun. 

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

If you want bright, colorful spring flowers, plant them now

Brian Swartz | BDN
Wet snow covers daffodils growing alongside the house at 12 Beacon St., Brewer in this 2012 file photo.

–“You have to plan ahead,” said Hammon Buck, owner of Plants Unlimited in Rockport. “You’re planting them now for spring color.”

If you want to see early-season flowers emerge from the chilly ground as the winter snows melt, October is the time to do the work to make that happen. This time of year, bulbs — or plants in their dormant stage — can be found in lots of places, from dedicated nurseries to big box stores.

Safety on the job means cash for Maine businesses

–A workers’ compensation insurance company will dole out $22 million in dividends to Maine companies, essentially as payback for maintaining safe work environments for employees in 2015. Checks as large as $290,000 will be delivered in November depending on the amount of premium an employer paid that year.

It’s getting more expensive to fill your furnace

–As the weather turned colder this week, heating fuel prices rose, with the average cash price for No. 2 heating oil at $2.88 per gallon on Oct. 1, up 14 cents from the previous month. The average price of heating oil was the highest at $3.04 per gallon in northern Maine. Kerosene prices also shot up.

Bangor man to serve 3½ years in May crash that killed friend

–A Bangor man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison with all but 3½ years suspended on charges that arose from a May 6 crash in Hudson that killed his longtime best friend.

Fatherhood provides new motivation for former UMaine goalie in NHL

Ron Jenkins | AP
Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) stops a shot by the New York Rangers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Dallas.

–Ben Bishop has always had plenty of motivation to pursue excellence on the ice. Now, the Dallas Stars goaltender has one got more important reason to leave last season’s injury woes behind him.

Senior standout sets pace for ‘a breakthrough day,’ strong season for Bangor boys cross country team

Gabor Degre | BDN
Gabe Coffey is shown during a practice run on Monday afternoon at Bangor High School. The senior has set an impressive pace this season for the Bangor cross-country team, which has emerged as a challenger for regional and state championships.

–Gabe Coffey has demonstrated an attention to detail in his training that has helped him emerge as one of the state’s fastest runners and set a competitive tone for his surging team.

In other news…

Maine

State says more children getting sick from accidentally ingesting marijuana 

Police seek identity of Augusta Subway robbery suspect 

More than 30 charges dropped against burglary suspect in plea deal 

Bangor

Bangor group wins big money to help kids hit by opioid crisis 

Bangor Governor’s reopens after kitchen fire 

ARTober, Bangor’s month of the arts, kicks off Friday 

Business

Lab kitchen for Portland food startups to stay open thanks to new partnership 

Navy ship built at Bath Iron Works nearly struck by Chinese warship

Analysis: How a Bath Iron Works union leader would improve the shipyard’s health 

Politics

With Medicaid expansion in legal limbo, one unlikely plaintiff keeps putting off the doctor 

Obama’s endorsements point to races Democrats think will decide who controls the next Legislature 

Analysis: Trump says it’s ‘a very scary time’ for young men — but that women are ‘doing great’ 

Opinion

This is Susan Collins’ ‘Declaration of Conscience’ moment 

Kavanaugh is unfit for Supreme Court 

Republicans don’t want to know too much about Kavanaugh 

Sports

Bruins open against Caps, looking to avoid slow start 

These 7 former UMaine stars hope to have an impact with their NHL teams 

One man’s opinion: Red Sox’s Mookie Betts a clear choice for MVP award 

Comments

