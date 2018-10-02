Portland
October 02, 2018
Portland

Rare calico lobster caught off the coast of Maine

Tony LaCasse | New England Aquarium via AP
A calico lobster.
The Associated Press

A Maine lobsterman caught an exceptionally rare calico lobster off the coast of Scarborough this weekend.

Anthony Belanger says he and his bosses have never seen a lobster like it in their decades in the business. The Kennebec Journal reports the lobster currently resides at Belanger’s workplace, Scarborough Fish & Lobster.

[Maine’s coast is filled with strange lobsters]

Belanger says the owners aren’t sure if they will sell the lobster or donate it to the University of New England. They’ve named the lobster Friendly Krueger, a reference to the horror movie character Freddy Krueger due to the lobster’s Halloween-like calico coloration.

According to the University of Maine’s Lobster Institute, calico lobsters are very rare — occurring about once in every 30 million lobsters.

Comments

