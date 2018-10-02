October 03, 2018
LL Bean donates $1M to park campaign

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
This Aug. 17, 2017 file photo shows a pair of boots at the L.L. Bean manufacturing center in Lewiston, Maine.
The Associated Press

FREEPORT, Maine — Outdoors retailer L.L. Bean is providing $1 million to a campaign to create parks.

The Trust for Public Land has set a goal of ensuring there’s a quality park that’s within a 10-minute walk of every person in the U.S. regardless of background, income or zip code.

The partnership will fund five community projects each year.

L.L. Bean has donated to The Trust for Public Land before, providing $1 million to expand Baxter State Park with the purchase of Katahdin Lake.

Chairman Shawn Gorman said the company’s goal is to get people outside, “whether it’s a paddle down a remote river or a hike on a nearby neighborhood trail.”

