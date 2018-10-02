Frenchville elementary school named National Blue Ribbon School

Jessica Potila | SJVT/FhF Jessica Potila | SJVT/FhF

FRENCHVILLE, Maine — The U.S. Department of Education this week named the Dr. Levesque Elementary School a National Blue Ribbon School for 2018. The school in Frenchville was one of only three in Maine to be recognized, with the other two being Falmouth High School and Yarmouth Elementary School.

“We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives,” U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a video message blast to the honoree schools. “Congratulations on your students’ accomplishments and for your extraordinary commitment to meeting their unique needs.”

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release from the federal Department of Education. The release adds that the award “affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.”

