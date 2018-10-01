Last minute trade agreement is a ‘hopeful’ sign for Maine dairy industry

File | Maine Public File | Maine Public

By Nora Flaherty, Maine Public • October 1, 2018 4:12 pm

The United States and Canada reached a last-minute deal Sunday to salvage the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which is a “hopeful” sign for Maine Dairy Farmers, according to a state trade group.

According to Maine Dairy Industry Association Executive Director Julie-Marie Bickford, dairy farmers could really use the new opportunities.

“Right now the prices that farmers are being paid have hit some historic lows, and our farms are truly struggling,” Bickford said.

[Trump says revised NAFTA returns US to ‘manufacturing powerhouse’]

Bickford said that although people think of milk as local, dairy is a global industry, and it’s one that is particularly dependent on Mexico and Canada.

“We are part of a system that relies a great deal on the ability to export dairy products around the world, and our two major conduits to get dairy products out into the global marketplace are through Mexico and through Canada,” Bickford said.

[Canada agrees to join trade accord with US and Mexico, sending new NAFTA deal to Congress]

The new agreement between the Trump Administration and Canada will allow the United States to increase dairy exports to that country. American dairy exports include cheese and milk powder, which can travel long distances without spoiling.

“With the opportunity to ship U.S. products abroad, that strengthens sales opportunities and, hopefully, will kick the price up so our local farms can continue to survive and hire local people, and of course produce fresh, quality milk that we all can drink,” Bickford said.

Bickford said dairy in Maine is a $500 million per year industry.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.