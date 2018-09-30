United Way targets substance abuse, poverty and literacy in eastern Maine

Rosemary Lausier | BDN Rosemary Lausier | BDN

By Rosemary Lausier, Special to the BDN • September 30, 2018 1:00 am

BANGOR — The United Way of Eastern Maine announced on Friday the 10-year community goals for its 2028 initiative at its annual Campaign Kickoff at the Bangor Recreation Department.

The kickoff, which was relocated from Williams Park due to weather conditions, gathered together dozens of community businesses, agencies, donors and volunteers to mark the start of this year’s fundraising efforts.

Shirar Patterson, president and CEO of United Way of Eastern Maine, announced the three “bold goals” based on feedback provided by local business and partners, to help solve issues deemed most important by the community.

Patterson noted that currently in eastern Maine, more than 107,000 people live in poverty, more than 100 people have died from substance abuse disorder each year on average and only 48 percent of students have reading proficiency at the end of 3rd grade.

By 2028, the goals are to move 10,476 eastern Mainers out of poverty, eliminate all deaths due to substance abuse disorder and increase the percent of children reading proficiency to 58 percent.

To start off, this year, United Way is pledging to raise $1.88 million.

“These are the community goals, they are not just my goals, they are not just your goals,” Patterson said. “We are going to affect change in the community and improve people’s lives.”

Radio personality Rick Tyler, who also spoke at the event, recognized the Shaw House, which provides support for homeless and at-risk youth. The United Way helps provide the funding to make the Shaw House’s mission successful.

“[The United Way] is wonderful. They are incredibly supportive,” Dan Fleming, program director at the Shaw House, said. “They are all about everyone they help.”

