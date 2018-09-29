Saturday’s Maine high school and college scores

Updated:
Results
Saturday’s Results
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Fryeburg Academy 36, Gardiner 6
Kingswood-Oxford, Conn. 30, Kents Hill 20
Lawrence 17, Winslow 14
Old Orchard Beach 26, Telstar 14
Oxford Hills 42, Cheverus 14
Pingree School, Mass. 59, Hyde 20
Portsmouth Abbey, R.I. 34, Hebron Academy 18
COLLEGE
FOOTBALL
Alfred 27, Morrisville St. 22
Amherst 24, Bowdoin 14
Army 42, Buffalo 13
Assumption 54, American International 9
Boston College 45, Temple 35
Bridgewater (Mass.) 31, Westfield St. 14
Brown 35, Georgetown 7
Bucknell 19, Holy Cross 16
Buffalo St. 41, Hartwick 7
Cincinnati 49, UConn 7
Coast Guard 20, Catholic 9
Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24
Cortland St. 45, Utica 38
Dartmouth 37, Penn 14
Dean 44, Alfred St. 26
Delaware Valley 31, Stevenson 20
Edinboro 31, Gannon 24
Endicott 52, Curry 22
Fairleigh Dickinson 48, Albright 34
Fitchburg St. 36, Mass. Maritime 20
Gallaudet 29, Anna Maria 9
Grove City 31, Carnegie-Mellon 21
Hamilton 33, Wesleyan (Conn.) 29
Husson 35, SUNY Maritime 21
Middlebury 31, Colby 14
Indiana 24, Rutgers 17
Johns Hopkins 52, Ursinus 6
Johnson C. Smith 50, Lincoln (Pa.) 13
King’s (Pa.) 29, Lycoming 14
LIU Post 37, Merrimack 20
Marist 28, Dayton 17
McDaniel 24, Juniata 21
Misericordia 52, Castleton 33
MIT 31, Merchant Marine 24
Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47
Moravian 59, Gettysburg 23
Muhlenberg 42, Franklin & Marshall 21
New Haven 31, Bentley 27
Nichols 42, New England 24
Pace 51, Stonehill 30
Plymouth St. 38, Worcester St. 6
S. Connecticut 42, St. Anselm 21
Salisbury 42, William Paterson 0
Shepherd 61, Concord 21
Springfield 33, Norwich 16
St. Francis (Pa.) 59, WV Wesleyan 3
Susquehanna 30, Dickinson 24, OT
Thomas More 48, St. Lawrence 12
Towson 41, The Citadel 24
Tufts 47, Bates 14
W. New England 41, Salve Regina 14
W. Virginia St. 31, Glenville St. 17
Washington & Jefferson 27, Bethany (WV) 20
Waynesburg 24, Thiel 21
West Chester 28, Shippensburg 21
Widener 27, Lebanon Valley 21
Wilkes 34, Alvernia 14
Williams 21, Trinity (Conn.) 16
WPI 30, Maine Maritime 7
Yale 35, Maine 14
Friday’s Results
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Bonny Eagle 35, Deering 0
Boothbay Region 32, Sacopee Valley 0
Brunswick 47, Mt. Blue 12
Bucksport 50, Mattanawcook Academy 36
Camden Hills 30, Traip Academy 8
Cape Elizabeth 33, York 7
Cony 47, Brewer 0
Dexter 47, Houlton 0
Foxcroft 45, Ellsworth/Sumner 6
Freeport 34, Dirigo 14
Gorham 67, Messalonskee 8
Greely 42, Westbrook 6
Hermon 49, Mount Desert Island 14
John Bapst 31, Belfast 16
Kennebunk 48, Biddeford 13
Lake Region 35, Gray-New Gloucester 12
Leavitt 25, Nokomis 6
Lewiston 35, Bangor 0
Madison 41, Oak Hill 34
Maine Central Institute 56, Old Town 0
Marshwood 45, Falmouth 0
Morse 35, Yarmouth 19
Mountain Valley 26, Oceanside 20
Mount View 21, Stearns/Schenck 0
Noble 42, Mt. Ararat 14
Portland 42, Edward Little 8
Sanford 46, South Portland 7
Skowhegan 41, Hampden Academy 0
Spruce Mountain 56, Poland 27
Thornton 52, Windham 0
Washington Academy 54, Orono 20
Waterville 34, Medomak Valley 6
Wells 39, Lisbon 18
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale 37, Maranacook 7
BOYS SOCCER
Fort Kent 6, Ashland 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Ashland 2, Fort Kent 1
Narraguagus 6, Woodland 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Dexter 2, Orono 0
COLLEGE
FIELD HOCKEY
Wheaton 5, Husson 3
New Hampshire 3, UMaine 2
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Maine 7, New Brunswick 0 (exhib.)
