September 30, 2018
Saturday’s Maine high school and college scores

Updated:

Results

Saturday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Fryeburg Academy 36, Gardiner 6

Kingswood-Oxford, Conn. 30, Kents Hill 20

Lawrence 17, Winslow 14

Old Orchard Beach 26, Telstar 14

Oxford Hills 42, Cheverus 14

Pingree School, Mass. 59, Hyde 20

Portsmouth Abbey, R.I. 34, Hebron Academy 18

COLLEGE

FOOTBALL

Alfred 27, Morrisville St. 22

Amherst 24, Bowdoin 14

Army 42, Buffalo 13

Assumption 54, American International 9

Boston College 45, Temple 35

Bridgewater (Mass.) 31, Westfield St. 14

Brown 35, Georgetown 7

Bucknell 19, Holy Cross 16

Buffalo St. 41, Hartwick 7

Cincinnati 49, UConn 7

Coast Guard 20, Catholic 9

Cornell 43, Sacred Heart 24

Cortland St. 45, Utica 38

Dartmouth 37, Penn 14

Dean 44, Alfred St. 26

Delaware Valley 31, Stevenson 20

Edinboro 31, Gannon 24

Endicott 52, Curry 22

Fairleigh Dickinson 48, Albright 34

Fitchburg St. 36, Mass. Maritime 20

Gallaudet 29, Anna Maria 9

Grove City 31, Carnegie-Mellon 21

Hamilton 33, Wesleyan (Conn.) 29

Husson 35, SUNY Maritime 21
Middlebury 31, Colby 14

Indiana 24, Rutgers 17

Johns Hopkins 52, Ursinus 6

Johnson C. Smith 50, Lincoln (Pa.) 13

King’s (Pa.) 29, Lycoming 14

LIU Post 37, Merrimack 20

Marist 28, Dayton 17

McDaniel 24, Juniata 21

Misericordia 52, Castleton 33

MIT 31, Merchant Marine 24

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Wagner 47

Moravian 59, Gettysburg 23

Muhlenberg 42, Franklin & Marshall 21

New Haven 31, Bentley 27

Nichols 42, New England 24

Pace 51, Stonehill 30

Plymouth St. 38, Worcester St. 6

S. Connecticut 42, St. Anselm 21

Salisbury 42, William Paterson 0

Shepherd 61, Concord 21

Springfield 33, Norwich 16

St. Francis (Pa.) 59, WV Wesleyan 3

Susquehanna 30, Dickinson 24, OT

Thomas More 48, St. Lawrence 12

Towson 41, The Citadel 24

Tufts 47, Bates 14

W. New England 41, Salve Regina 14

W. Virginia St. 31, Glenville St. 17

Washington & Jefferson 27, Bethany (WV) 20

Waynesburg 24, Thiel 21

West Chester 28, Shippensburg 21

Widener 27, Lebanon Valley 21

Wilkes 34, Alvernia 14

Williams 21, Trinity (Conn.) 16

WPI 30, Maine Maritime 7

Yale 35, Maine 14

Friday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Bonny Eagle 35, Deering 0

Boothbay Region 32, Sacopee Valley 0

Brunswick 47, Mt. Blue 12

Bucksport 50, Mattanawcook Academy 36

Camden Hills 30, Traip Academy 8

Cape Elizabeth 33, York 7

Cony 47, Brewer 0

Dexter 47, Houlton 0

Foxcroft 45, Ellsworth/Sumner 6

Freeport 34, Dirigo 14

Gorham 67, Messalonskee 8

Greely 42, Westbrook 6

Hermon 49, Mount Desert Island 14

John Bapst 31, Belfast 16

Kennebunk 48, Biddeford 13

Lake Region 35, Gray-New Gloucester 12

Leavitt 25, Nokomis 6

Lewiston 35, Bangor 0

Madison 41, Oak Hill 34

Maine Central Institute 56, Old Town 0

Marshwood 45, Falmouth 0

Morse 35, Yarmouth 19

Mountain Valley 26, Oceanside 20

Mount View 21, Stearns/Schenck 0

Noble 42, Mt. Ararat 14

Portland 42, Edward Little 8

Sanford 46, South Portland 7

Skowhegan 41, Hampden Academy 0

Spruce Mountain 56, Poland 27

Thornton 52, Windham 0

Washington Academy 54, Orono 20

Waterville 34, Medomak Valley 6

Wells 39, Lisbon 18

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale 37, Maranacook 7

BOYS SOCCER

Fort Kent 6, Ashland 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Ashland 2, Fort Kent 1

Narraguagus 6, Woodland 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Dexter 2, Orono 0

COLLEGE

FIELD HOCKEY

Wheaton 5, Husson 3

New Hampshire 3, UMaine 2

WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY

Maine 7, New Brunswick 0 (exhib.)

 

