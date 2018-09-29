Police ID man who died when car crashed into Maine river

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

The Associated Press • September 29, 2018 8:52 am

PORTLAND, Maine — Police in a Maine town say a man who died when his car crashed into a river was a 38-year-old resident of Portland.

Gorham police identified Jonathan Patry on Friday. The Portland Press Herald reports the cause of the crash was still under investigation.

Patry’s car was first seen in the Presumpscot River near the Gorham-Windham line on Thursday morning.

The car was found overturned in the water near a bridge. An employee of a moving and storage company called in the crash at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

