New England
September 29, 2018
New England Latest News | Poll Questions | Brett Kavanaugh | Moose Hunt | Susan Collins
New England

New Hampshire pumpkin called heaviest in North America

Michael Probst | AP
Michael Probst | AP
A dog takes a look at pumpkins on an field near Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Sept.13, 2018.
The Associated Press

DEERFIELD, N.H. — A New Hampshire man has grown a pumpkin that appears to be the largest in the nation.

An organization that serves as the worldwide governing body for pumpkin-growing contests says Steve Geddes of Boscawen squashed the competition across North America with his prize winner weighing in at 2,528 lbs.

The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth told the Boston Globe that a pumpkin grown by Geddes is the biggest pumpkin ever grown in North America. The pumpkin this week at the Deerfield Fair earned Geddes a first-place ribbon and $6,000 in prize money.

The Guinness World Records website lists the world’s heaviest pumpkin as weighing 2,624 lbs. It was grown by a Belgium man in 2016.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like