Body of missing skydiver recovered in Lebanon

Maine Warden Service | CBS 13 Maine Warden Service | CBS 13

By Natalie Williams • September 28, 2018 7:54 pm

The body of Brett Bickford, 41, was found by search and rescue crews Friday evening in Lebanon after going missing Thursday afternoon, according to a release from Game Warden Corporal John MacDonald of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Bickford’s body was found 750 feet southwest from the Lebanon Airport runway just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to MacDonald.

The search team consisted of four game wardens, a state trooper and two members of the Maine Association for Search and Rescue. Officials continue to investigate the cause of the incident.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.