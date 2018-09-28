Portland
September 29, 2018
Police remove 2 protesters from Collins’ Portland office

Alex Brandon | AP
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, center, walks with journalists as she departs the Republican policy luncheon, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 in Washington.
By Natalie Williams

Two protesters were removed from Sen. Susan Collins office in Portland Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from Portland police.

After being removed from the office, Bonnie J. Blythe, 66, and Lynn C. Sterling, 53, were issued summons for criminal trespassing and released, according to the tweet.

Pressure on Collins has increased in the past couple of days, as she has not said whether she will vote to appoint Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

