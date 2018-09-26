MMA to induct four into Mottola hall of fame

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

BDN Sports • September 26, 2018 1:00 am

CASTINE, Maine — Former Maine Maritime Academy standout athletes John Fairbanks, Joe Crowe, Rebecca Allen and Jed Johnson are being inducted into the William J. Mottola Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday.

Fairbanks (Class of 1952), attended MMA after a successful high school football career at Old Orchard Beach. He had an outstanding football career with the Mariners, playing on both sides of the ball and serving as the team’s kicker at times.

A naval officer, he attended Stanford University to receive a master’s degree in engineering, followed by two years at Santa Clara University. Fairbanks returned as manager of the Technical Department of the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C., and was inducted into Maine Maritime Academy Wall of Honor in 2014.

Crowe (Class of 2006), an All-New England Selection and two-time First Team All NEFC selection, helped lead the Mariners to an ECAC bowl game as a player and was part of a team that won two Admiral’s Cups.

The offensive lineman and team captain anchored a line that blocked for fellow Hall of Famer Don Thibodeau. Crowe received a degree in International Business and Logistics, and later returned to earn a degree in Marine Engineering Operations. While pursuing his second bachelor’s degree, Crowe joined the football program as an assistant football coach, where he helped guide the Mariners to an NCAA statistical championship in 2013, leading all divisions in rushing.

Allen (Class of 2008), a two-time North Atlantic Conference All-Academic team selection and 2007 ESPN/CoSIDA Academic All-American, was named to the NAC All-Conference team three times, and ranked first in the nation in service aces per game in 2007.

She is the all-time leader in service aces with 329 and ranks second in assists with 2,191 and service aces per set. She holds the singles-season record for attack percentage (63.0) and service aces per set (1.30).

Johnson (Class of 2010), the all-time scoring leader for MMA men’s basketball with 1,618 points, averaged a career double-double of 18.2 points and 13 rebounds per game, while shooting a career average of 54.6 percent from the floor.

He ranks first in program history in field goals made (632), free throws made (331), free throws attempted (474), rebounds (1,155), rebounding average (13.0), defensive rebounds (782), defensive rebounds average (8.8), offensive rebounds (373) and offensive rebounds average (4.2).

He helped lead MMA to 1999-2000 NAC championship and 2001-02 and 2002-03 finals. In his freshman season he was named the NAC Rookie of the Year and earned 2001-02 NAC Player of the Year and 2002-03 Co-Player of the Year honors.

He was also named to the D3hoops.com All-Region First Team and was the NCAA Division II rebounding champion.

The four inductees will be honored during Homecoming festivities at the William J. Mottola Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet on Friday and again at halftime of the football game between MMA and WPI on Saturday.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.