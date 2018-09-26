20-year-old student dies in single car crash

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

The Associated Press • September 26, 2018 5:27 pm

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police say that a 20-year-old man has died in a single car crash.

South Portland police say they found the Southern Maine Community College student unconscious in a car that had crashed Monday near the entrance to Bug Light Park.

A 2004 Volvo sedan had crashed through the wooden guardrail and came to rest in the grass within the park. Police say it appears speed was a factor in the crash.

The 20-year-old passenger of Wilton was brought to Maine Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The 18-year-old operator of the car was treated on scene and interviewed by detectives.

Police have not released the names of those involved and no charges have been filed.

