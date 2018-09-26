Lewiston school committee approves funding for homeless program

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

The Associated Press • September 26, 2018 5:19 pm

LEWISTON, Maine — A local school committee in Maine has voted to fund a homeless student program after the Maine Department of Education rejected the school’s application for federal funding.

Superintendent Bill Webster says it was the first rejection in more than 10 years. The Sun Journal reports the Lewiston School Committee voted unanimously Monday to provide $35,000 to make up for the federal grant.

Webster says he was surprised the state didn’t approve the federal grant, and says that other schools that routinely receive the funds were also rejected.

The program assists about 100 homeless students in the Lewiston area.

The Department of Education says no grants were issued due to a scoring issue, and there will be a new request for proposals.

