Police seize heroin, arrest two in Aroostook County

September 26, 2018 6:59 pm

Updated: September 26, 2018 11:30 pm

HOULTON, Maine — Following up on a tip, police stopped a vehicle on a traffic violation Saturday night and arrested two men suspected of trafficking in heroin.

Police charged each of the occupants of the vehicle, Alberto Vasquez, 40, of Presque Isle and Jeffrey Sarmiento, 32, of Woodland, with unlawful trafficking and possession of drugs. Sarmiento also was charged with operating a motor vehicle after suspension.

Maine State Police issued a release Wednesday evening indicating that local, county and state agencies were involved in the case, which originated with the Presque Isle Police Department receiving information on Sept. 22 that “a significant amount of heroin” was being transported to the Presque Isle area.

Presque Isle Police shared the information with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, which alerted the Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and Houlton Police Department.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, Trooper Patrick Pescitelli stopped the suspect vehicle traveling north on North Road in Houlton for a traffic violation. That led to officers searching and finding “a significant amount of suspected heroin … along with a small amount of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun,” according to the release.

Police arrested both men without incident and transported them to the Aroostook County Jail

“Multi-jurisdictional cases like this would not be able to be successfully investigated without the necessary collaboration between all agencies involved,” states the release prepared by MSP Sgt. Chad Fuller.

Anyone with information about the illegal sale of drugs in The County, is urged to contact local police or the Maine State Police at 800-924-2261. Tips may also be passed along via Aroostook County Crimestoppers at 800-638-8477.

